Ducks' Ben Street: Delivers shorthanded goal

Street scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 3-0 road win over the Kings.

Kiefer Sherwood trapped defenseman Jake Muzzin along the boards and slid the puck to Street, who took it in all alone for his only tally of the preseason. Since the journeyman recently cleared waivers, expect him to start the season with AHL San Diego.

