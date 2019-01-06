Ducks' Ben Street: Dropped down to AHL
Street was demoted to AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Street has three goals and five points in 21 games with Anaheim this year, but was sent back to the AHL with Rickard Rakell (ankle) expected back from injured reserve. The 31-year-old had 65 points in 73 games with AHL Grand Rapids last season and should be on the shortlist for call-ups in the event of another Ducks injury.
