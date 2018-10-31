Ducks' Ben Street: Hits waivers
The Ducks placed Street on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Street's placement on waivers likely signifies that at least one of the Ducks' numerous injured forwards will be ready to retake the ice Thursday against the Rangers. The veteran has performed rather well in his brief stay with Anaheim, logging five points -- three goals and two assists -- in addition to 11 hits and six blocked shots over 12 games. If he winds up unclaimed through waivers, Street would presumably be headed back to AHL San Diego.
