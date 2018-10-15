Ducks' Ben Street: Resurgence continues with clutch goal
Street came up with the game-tying goal in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.
Defenseman Josh Manson rifled a shot from the point that Street was able to get some lumber on for his second career goal. Just when we thought Street's career was at a dead end -- he'd been scoreless over 35 career games between three different NHL clubs ahead of this season -- the 31-year-old center has made the uphill climb toward a meaningful fourth-line role with the Ducks. Street is up to three points through six games, and he should continue to see action at the top level since Anaheim is currently dealing with injuries to seven of its forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...