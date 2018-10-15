Ducks' Ben Street: Resurgence continues with clutch goal

Street came up with the game-tying goal in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Defenseman Josh Manson rifled a shot from the point that Street was able to get some lumber on for his second career goal. Just when we thought Street's career was at a dead end -- he'd been scoreless over 35 career games between three different NHL clubs ahead of this season -- the 31-year-old center has made the uphill climb toward a meaningful fourth-line role with the Ducks. Street is up to three points through six games, and he should continue to see action at the top level since Anaheim is currently dealing with injuries to seven of its forwards.