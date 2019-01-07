Ducks' Ben Street: Returns to Ducks
Street was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.
Street has five points in 21 games with the Ducks this season, but he's barely played with the big club since the beginning of November. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if the 31-year-old is a healthy scratch while he's up, and he may return to the AHL pretty quickly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...