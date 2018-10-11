Ducks' Ben Street: Scores first NHL goal

Street scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Street caught a long stretch pass from Marcus Pettersson and fired a wrister over Antti Raanta's right shoulder to tie the game at two in the second period. It was Street's first NHL goal in his 39th game. The 31-year-old now has two points in the first four games of this season, and he's proven to be valuable on the penalty kill as well.