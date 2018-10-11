Ducks' Ben Street: Scores first NHL goal
Street scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Street caught a long stretch pass from Marcus Pettersson and fired a wrister over Antti Raanta's right shoulder to tie the game at two in the second period. It was Street's first NHL goal in his 39th game. The 31-year-old now has two points in the first four games of this season, and he's proven to be valuable on the penalty kill as well.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...