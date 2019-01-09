Ducks' Ben Street: Shipped to minors
The Ducks demoted Street to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Street joined the Ducks on Monday as a potential replacement in the lineup Wednesday, but his services will no longer be needed following news that Rickard Rakell (ankle) is ready to rejoin the lineup. The veteran winger has contributed five points over 21 games this season, but he will return to the minors to provide organizational depth for the time being.
