Ducks' Ben Street: Signs with Ducks

Street inked a one-year deal with the Ducks on Monday.

Details of the deal weren't announced, but it is likely a two-way deal at a minimum salary, given Street's career history. The 31-year-old spent all of last season in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and has no NHL goals to his name. He has all the trappings of a veteran presence for a minor-league team, so any time he sees with Anaheim will likely be minimal.