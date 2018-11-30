Street remains in the NHL with the Ducks, despite being exposed to waivers Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Street proved to be a dependable injury filler to start the season, as he picked up three goals and five points to complement a plus-2 rating over the first eight games, but the B.C. native was held pointless with a minus-6 value in 10 subsequent contests. Street is at his best when his role is clearly defined, but that hasn't been the case lately.