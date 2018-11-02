Ducks' Ben Street: Sticks with big club
Street, who was waived by the Ducks on Wednesday, is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
The Ducks placed Street on waivers Wednesday, but evidently decided to keep him on the active roster for Thursday's contest. Street will slot into a bottom-six role against New York.
