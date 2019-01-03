Ducks' Ben Street: Waived again
Street was placed on waivers for the third time this season, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Considering the previous two times the Ducks waived Street he was kept in the NHL, that may be the case again, as the team is probably just keeping its options open in terms of roster flexibility. Until the center is actually moved to the minors, he will need to be waived about once a month to maintain the ability to ship him down in case a roster spot is needed.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...