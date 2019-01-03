Street was placed on waivers for the third time this season, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Considering the previous two times the Ducks waived Street he was kept in the NHL, that may be the case again, as the team is probably just keeping its options open in terms of roster flexibility. Until the center is actually moved to the minors, he will need to be waived about once a month to maintain the ability to ship him down in case a roster spot is needed.