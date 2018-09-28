Ducks' Ben Street: Waived for reassignment

Street hit the waiver wire Friday in order to allow the Ducks to send him down to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Street appears to have lost out on a spot on the 23-man roster to highly-touted prospect Sam Steel. Injuries to Ryan Kesler (hip) and Kalle Kossila (hip) opened the door for somebody to step up, but apparently that wasn't Street.