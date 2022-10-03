Groulx was assigned to San Diego of the AHL on Monday.
Groulx was among Anaheim's roster cuts along with Josh Lopina, Danny O'Regan and Austin Strand. They will all join the Gulls for the start of the 2022-23 season.
