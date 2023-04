Groulx was recalled from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Groulx has yet to play in an NHL game this season, instead spending the entire year in the minors with the Gulls. For the minor-league club, the 23-year-old Frenchman has tallied 18 goals and 21 assists in 61 contests. Selected by the organization with the 54th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx will need a new contract in the offseason as a restricted free agent.