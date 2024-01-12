Groulx was in the lineup for Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, recording two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating.

There hasn't been a lot of room for Groulx this season, but he could get more playing time with Trevor Zegras (ankle) out 6-8 weeks. The 23-year-old Groulx hasn't gotten on the scoresheet since October 24, and he's been scratched for 18 of the 35 games since that contest in Columbus. He has one assist, 20 shots on net and 38 hits through 23 outings this season, and if he can fend off Ross Johnston for playing time, it'll likely be in a fourth-line role.