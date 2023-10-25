Groulx notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Groulx's first point in six outings this season. The 23-year-old has handled a bottom-six job so far, averaging 12:40 of ice time per game. He's also picked up eight hits, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He's been on the third line lately, and Groulx will likely have an extended look in that spot with Isac Lundestrom (Achilles) out until at least February.