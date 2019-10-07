Groulx signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

Groulx was the 54th-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft before exploding for 31 goals and 80 points with QMJHL Halifax last season. In 2019-20, he's already notched three points in as many games. The 19-year-old should see some brief time with AHL San Diego after the conclusion of the QMJHL campaign.