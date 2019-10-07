Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Inks entry-level deal
Groulx signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday.
Groulx was the 54th-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft before exploding for 31 goals and 80 points with QMJHL Halifax last season. In 2019-20, he's already notched three points in as many games. The 19-year-old should see some brief time with AHL San Diego after the conclusion of the QMJHL campaign.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.