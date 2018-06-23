Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Intelligent center joins Ducks in second round
Groulx was drafted 54th overall by the Ducks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Despite the fact his offensive production increased dramatically this past season, Groulx still posted well less than a point-per-game (28 goals, 55 points in 68GP) in the QMJHL. While he has some NHL-caliber traits, Groulx looks like a clear-cut bottom-six forward as a pro. The son of a coach, it comes as no surprise that Groulx has terrific hockey sense and a tenacious work ethic. Don't expect a ton of points from Groulx as a professional, but he is the type of player that will be on the ice protecting a one-goal lead in the dying seconds of regulation.
