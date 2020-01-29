Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Playing well since trade
Groulx tallied a pair of assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-4 overtime loss to Cape Breton on Tuesday.
Groulx has posted six goals and 15 points in his first 10 games with Moncton. He was traded to the Wildcats from Halifax in December. For the season, Groulx has tallied 21 goals and 56 points in 36 contests. One of the final cuts from the Canadian World Junior team that recently won the gold medal, Groulx will play a major role the rest of the way for a Moncton team with legitimate Memorial Cup aspirations. The 2018 second-rounder (54th overall) signed his entry-level deal with Anaheim this past October.
