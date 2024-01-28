Groulx notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Groulx went from healthy scratch to second-line center amid the Ducks' lineup shuffle for this contest. It wasn't just an on-paper move -- he had 16:43 of ice time and took a regular shift alongside Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano. Groulx snapped a 21-game point drought with his helper, though his long-term outlook is likely to see him move back to the bottom six if he can stay in the lineup regularly. He's at two assists, 25 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances.