Ducks' Blake McLaughlin: Ducks add highly skilled forward to prospect pool
McLaughlin was drafted 79th overall by the Ducks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Committed to the University of Minnesota for 2019-20, McLaughlin averaged nearly a point-per-game (23 goals, 52 points in 54 games) for Chicago of the USHL this past season. His offensive skills are legitimate, but McLaughlin offers nothing defensively at this point in his young career and his play away from the puck needs considerable improvement. Currently listed at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, McLaughlin needs to put on a bunch of muscle to compete against defensemen at the collegiate level, let alone in the NHL. He is a name for deep dynasty leaguers to keep in mind, but it's going to be many years before owners see any potential payoff here.
