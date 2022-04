McLaughlin signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday.

McLaughlin was a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and spent the last four years at the University of Minnesota. He tallied 13 goals and 33 points through 39 appearances as a senior. The 22-year-old forward will report to AHL San Diego and could have a chance to make the NHL roster to begin next season.