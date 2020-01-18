Ducks' Blake Pietila: Summoned to NHL
Pietila was promoted from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Pietila has recorded 14 points in 32 AHL games this season. It's unclear if he'll suit up for any NHL games as the Ducks don't play again until Jan. 27. The 26-year-old appeared in 19 NHL games with the Devils last season, recording one assist in the process.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.