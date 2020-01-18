Play

Pietila was promoted from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Pietila has recorded 14 points in 32 AHL games this season. It's unclear if he'll suit up for any NHL games as the Ducks don't play again until Jan. 27. The 26-year-old appeared in 19 NHL games with the Devils last season, recording one assist in the process.

