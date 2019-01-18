Ducks' Brandon Montour: Bags pair of helpers in win
Montour recorded two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.
Montour picked up his 18th and 19th helpers on 2018-19, and the 24-year-old is now up to 24 points through 48 games. His fantasy value is heavily rooted in his ability to generate assists, as Montour has not scored a goal since Dec. 12.
