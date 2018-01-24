Montour recorded an assist, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating through 17:34 of ice time (4:11 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The young defenseman is turning in a solid season with six goals, 21 points, 100 shots and a plus-11 rating through 47 games. His ice time (16:02 per contest over the past 12) has been in a decline for roughly a month, though, so his upside isn't as high as it was earlier this season when he was typically logging over 20:00 per night. The Anaheim defense corps is at full health now, and head coach Randy Carlyle is exceedingly loyal to veterans, for better or worse. As a result, while Montour's ability and offensive potential remain unquestioned, he might struggle to maintain his current scoring pace over the second half of the campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories