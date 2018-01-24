Montour recorded an assist, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating through 17:34 of ice time (4:11 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The young defenseman is turning in a solid season with six goals, 21 points, 100 shots and a plus-11 rating through 47 games. His ice time (16:02 per contest over the past 12) has been in a decline for roughly a month, though, so his upside isn't as high as it was earlier this season when he was typically logging over 20:00 per night. The Anaheim defense corps is at full health now, and head coach Randy Carlyle is exceedingly loyal to veterans, for better or worse. As a result, while Montour's ability and offensive potential remain unquestioned, he might struggle to maintain his current scoring pace over the second half of the campaign.