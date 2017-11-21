Montour recorded two assists during Monday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.

This was the third multi-point showing of the season for the 23-year-old defenseman, and Montour now has an impressive six goals, six assists, 46 shots, 12 PIM and plus-4 rating through 20 contests. Maintaining his current offensive pace might be difficult, but there is room for decline before it's a legitimate fantasy concern. Montour is currently providing value in the majority of settings, and there's no questioning his talent or long-term upside.