Montour dished out a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Montour had been held off the scoresheet since his Opening Night goal against the Sharks. The 24-year-old is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game, a sizable increase from last year's average. However, his role on the man advantage has shrunk; he scored 12 power-play points last season but has yet to score one during the 2018-19 campaign.