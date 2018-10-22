Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects two helpers
Montour dished out a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
Montour had been held off the scoresheet since his Opening Night goal against the Sharks. The 24-year-old is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game, a sizable increase from last year's average. However, his role on the man advantage has shrunk; he scored 12 power-play points last season but has yet to score one during the 2018-19 campaign.
