Montour supplied a primary assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.

One of Anaheim's better puck-moving blueliners, Montour has averaged a half-point per game over a month's time, but that figure is skewed by his Dec. 12 four-point effort against the Stars. Anaheim is ranked 30th in offense at 2.32 goals per game, so expect Montour to continue his enigmatic ways in the second half.