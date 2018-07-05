Ducks' Brandon Montour: Elects for arbitration
Montour filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Montour is the lone Duck electing for arbitration as a restricted free agent, but he's not some run-of-the-mill rearguard. The Canadian registered nine goals (five game-winners) and 23 assists to complement 12 power-play points over 80 games last season.
