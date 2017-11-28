Ducks' Brandon Montour: Exits game early
Montour missed the closing minutes of Monday's matchup with Chicago after suffering an undisclosed injury, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
According to coach Randy Carlyle, the defenseman was "functioning well so I don't think there's anything too major," in regards to Montour's injury. In the event the Ontario native is unable to play against the Blues on Wednesday, Francois Beauchemin or Korbinian Holzer would likely replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Posts game-winner versus Panthers•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Minutes in decline•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Quarterbacking top power-play unit•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Scores team's only goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects helper in loss to Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...