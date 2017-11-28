Montour missed the closing minutes of Monday's matchup with Chicago after suffering an undisclosed injury, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

According to coach Randy Carlyle, the defenseman was "functioning well so I don't think there's anything too major," in regards to Montour's injury. In the event the Ontario native is unable to play against the Blues on Wednesday, Francois Beauchemin or Korbinian Holzer would likely replace him in the lineup.