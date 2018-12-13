Montour had a career night, recording a goal, four points, three shots on goal, three blocks and a plus-5 rating in a 6-3 victory against the Stars on Wednesday.

The scoring is wonderful, but in one night, Montour was able to erase his minus-5 rating. He is now an even player with five goals and 19 points in 33 games this season. In the last two games, Montour has two goals and six points with a plus-7 rating. He'll look to build upon this success against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.