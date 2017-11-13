Ducks' Brandon Montour: Minutes in decline
Montour logged just 17:43 of ice time (1:23 with the man advantage) during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Anaheim.
The talented defenseman has averaged just 18:27 per contest over the past four games, which is a notable decline from the 21:20 he logged through the first 13 outings of the campaign. However, it's not all doom and gloom for Montour. He's remained a lock on the No. 1 power-play unit and is up to rock-solid five goals, nine points and 44 shots through 17 games, including a goal, an assist and 11 shots through the past four contests.
