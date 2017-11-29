Ducks' Brandon Montour: Out Wednesday
Montour (elbow) will miss Wednesday's road game against St. Louis, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The exciting young defenseman was forced out of Monday's loss to Chicago due to the injury, though it doesn't seem too serious as the Ducks are optimistic about having Montour back for Friday's matchup with Columbus. With Montour out, expect Francois Beauchemin to enter the lineup and Sami Vatanen to shoulder some additional responsibility on the team's top power-play unit.
