Ducks' Brandon Montour: Posts game-winner versus Panthers
Montour scored the game-winning power-play goal in a 3-2 victory against the Panthers on Sunday.
The 23-year-old started strongly and has continued to show signs of improvement despite fewer minutes over the last couple weeks. An average of more than 21 minutes per game in October helped Montour tally four goals and seven points in 11 games. This month, he has two goals and three points in eight contests while averaging about 19:30 per game. And both of his goals in November have come on the power play. He isn't likely to reach his October totals again, but Montour is certainly a player on the upswing.
More News
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Minutes in decline•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Quarterbacking top power-play unit•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Scores team's only goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects helper in loss to Sabres•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Summoned from minors•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Assigned to AHL San Diego•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...