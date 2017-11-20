Montour scored the game-winning power-play goal in a 3-2 victory against the Panthers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old started strongly and has continued to show signs of improvement despite fewer minutes over the last couple weeks. An average of more than 21 minutes per game in October helped Montour tally four goals and seven points in 11 games. This month, he has two goals and three points in eight contests while averaging about 19:30 per game. And both of his goals in November have come on the power play. He isn't likely to reach his October totals again, but Montour is certainly a player on the upswing.