Montour scored a goal and assisted on another in a 6-5 shootout win over the Devils on Sunday.

Sunday's game featured six goals in the opening period and Montour's happened to be the final one. The 23-year-old now has four goals and 15 points in 32 games this season and has been rather impressive in his third NHL season. So long as he remains on Anaheim's top power-play unit, Montour's fantasy value should stay where it's been all season.