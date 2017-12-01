Montour (elbow) is expected to play Friday against Columbus.

Montour is expected to return to his role skating on the Ducks' second pairing and first power-play unit against the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old blueliner's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups immediately, as he's been productive this campaign, notching six goals and 13 points in 24 contests.

