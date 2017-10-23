Ducks' Brandon Montour: Quarterbacking top power-play unit
Montour skated with the No. 1 power-play unit during Monday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With two goals, four points and 18 shots through the first seven games of the season, it's been a solid start for the 23-year-old defenseman. Montour is an elite skater who owns plenty of offensive upside, and with Anaheim dealing with multiple injuries, he's being pressed into quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Montour is worth a look in the majority of fantasy settings while seeing top offensive minutes.
More News
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Scores team's only goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects helper in loss to Sabres•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Summoned from minors•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Assigned to AHL San Diego•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Emergency call-up for Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...