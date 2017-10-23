Montour skated with the No. 1 power-play unit during Monday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

With two goals, four points and 18 shots through the first seven games of the season, it's been a solid start for the 23-year-old defenseman. Montour is an elite skater who owns plenty of offensive upside, and with Anaheim dealing with multiple injuries, he's being pressed into quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Montour is worth a look in the majority of fantasy settings while seeing top offensive minutes.