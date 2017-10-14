Ducks' Brandon Montour: Scores only goal in loss
Montour scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 Friday defeat at Colorado.
The defenseman getting started is a good sign for his viability moving forward, as his total of 89 points in 104 AHL games suggests an ability to contribute once he gets going. For now, he's someone to monitor.
