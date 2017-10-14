Ducks' Brandon Montour: Scores team's only goal in loss
Montour scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 Friday defeat at Colorado.
The defenseman getting started is a good sign for his viability moving forward, as his total of 89 points in 104 AHL games points to a potential star in the making. For now, he's someone to monitor no matter the depth of your league.
More News
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Collects helper in loss to Sabres•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Summoned from minors•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Assigned to AHL San Diego•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Emergency call-up for Saturday•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Assigned to AHL San Diego•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...