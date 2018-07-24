Ducks' Brandon Montour: Secures two-year pact
Montour penned a two-year contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Montour racked up 32 points in his first full season in the league, including five goals and seven helpers on the power play. The 23-year-old is poised to continue serving with the man advantage and could see even more ice time this upcoming season.
