Ducks' Brandon Montour: Stagnant in offensive zone
Montour racked up three hits and a pair of blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.
Montour hasn't recorded a point since his goal in the Oct. 3 season-opening road win over the Sharks, but the fifth-year rearguard's been skating for about a minute and a half on both the power play and penalty kill to benefit the Ducks. Anaheim's 2014 second-round (55th overall) draft pick signed a two-year contract extension in June; he's entering his prime as a 24-year-old and should see an uptick in offensive production once the Ducks get healthy up front. Currently, seven of their forwards have injury labels, including captain Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) who hasn't played since Oct. 6.
More News
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Secures two-year pact•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Elects for arbitration•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Presented with qualifying offer•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Enjoys successful sophomore season•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Strikes twice in win•
-
Ducks' Brandon Montour: Ice time trending up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...