Montour racked up three hits and a pair of blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Montour hasn't recorded a point since his goal in the Oct. 3 season-opening road win over the Sharks, but the fifth-year rearguard's been skating for about a minute and a half on both the power play and penalty kill to benefit the Ducks. Anaheim's 2014 second-round (55th overall) draft pick signed a two-year contract extension in June; he's entering his prime as a 24-year-old and should see an uptick in offensive production once the Ducks get healthy up front. Currently, seven of their forwards have injury labels, including captain Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) who hasn't played since Oct. 6.