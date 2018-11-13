Ducks' Brandon Montour: Stepping up offensively
Montour has produced three assists -- including a power-play helper -- over the last five games.
Half of Montour's point total has been accrued over the recent hot streak, as he's trying to maintain a high level of production despite Jacob Larsson -- who was Anaheim's first-round (27th overall) selection from 2015 -- leapfrogging Montour as a top-pairing defenseman.
