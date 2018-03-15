Montour scored in the first and third period to seal a 3-0 win over Vancouver on Wednesday.

This was the game that owners have been waiting for, as Montour has been getting every opportunity to produce, getting at least 20 minutes of ice time in 13 straight contests. But the opportunities haven't translated into goals. Remarkably, Montour's most recent goal before Wednesday was Nov. 19 against Florida, a drought of nearly four months. Unless you have incredible depth on your roster, that should put the brakes on any rush to grab him until he shows that this is more than a one-off fluke. For now, he's worth monitoring because of his opportunities, but he needs to cash in on them more often to be a viable option.