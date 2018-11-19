Ducks' Brandon Montour: Three points in loss
Montour scored a goal and had two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.
Montour picked up his second multi-point game of the season, scoring a third of his season's point total on Sunday. The goal was the defender's second of the season, while the two assists upped his total to seven through 22 games.
