Ducks' Brayden Tracey: Offensive breakout in WHL

Tracey picked up a hat trick and added an assist in WHL Moose Jaw's 5-4 overtime win over Saskatoon Sunday.

Two of Tracey's three markers came with the man advantage. Tracey had just one goal in his first six games prior to Sunday's breakout, but it was only a matter of time before Anaheim's 2019 first-rounder (29th overall) found his footing. Tracey lacks above-average foot speed, but he has an excellent shot and terrific hands in tight. He stands a good chance of cracking the Canadian World Junior roster this coming holiday season.