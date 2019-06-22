Ducks' Brayden Tracey: Risk-reward pick for Quackers

Tracey was drafted 29th overall by the Ducks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. He was the team's second pick of the first round.

Tracey is a sniper on a steep development curve. But this pick is a real gamble. His skating is average or a bit below, but skating is the easiest thing to develop. You can't teach his touch around the net. Tracey was one of the best rookies in the WHL last season, but at six-foot and 176 pounds, he has a lot of muscle to pack on before he can compete as a pro. He's likely a middle-six winger, but top-six is possible if he continues to catch lightning in a bottle.