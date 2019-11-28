Ducks' Brayden Tracey: Signs ELC with Ducks
Tracey signed an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.
Tracey compelled the Ducks to select him in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after racking up 36 goals and 81 points over 66 games last season for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. The 18-year-old has picked up where he left off accruing 10 goals and 22 points over 13 games this year. Tracey is touted for his puck skills while his skating leaves some to be desired, so finishing this season strong will be key to make to NHL jump in 2020-21.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.