Ducks' Brayden Tracey: Signs ELC with Ducks

Tracey signed an entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Tracey compelled the Ducks to select him in the first round (29th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after racking up 36 goals and 81 points over 66 games last season for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL. The 18-year-old has picked up where he left off accruing 10 goals and 22 points over 13 games this year. Tracey is touted for his puck skills while his skating leaves some to be desired, so finishing this season strong will be key to make to NHL jump in 2020-21.