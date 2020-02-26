The Ducks recalled Guhle from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Hampus Lindholm suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Oilers, so Guhle is being brought up to add depth on the blue line. The Ducks don't play again until Friday versus the Penguins, but Guhle will almost certainly be in the lineup if Lindholm can't go.