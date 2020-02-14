Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Back with big club
Guhle was called up from AHL San Diego and will be in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus Calgary.
Guhle was recently sent down by the club with the indication that Eric Gudbranson (upper body) could be closing in on a return to the ice. Guhle has just four points in 19 NHL games this season, and he'll draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair with Josh Manson for Thursday's game.
