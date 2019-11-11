The Ducks recalled Guhle from AHL San Diego on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Guhle took the ice in four minor-league games and posted a goal and three helpers. The 2015 second-round pick will get another shot with the big club, but it's unclear if he'll immediately be inserted Tuesday against the Red Wings. Guhle hasn't been able to find his game at the top level with nine points in 36 appearances over the last four seasons, so he can be safely passed over in redraft fantasy leagues.