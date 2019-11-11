Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Brought up to big club
The Ducks recalled Guhle from AHL San Diego on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Guhle took the ice in four minor-league games and posted a goal and three helpers. The 2015 second-round pick will get another shot with the big club, but it's unclear if he'll immediately be inserted Tuesday against the Red Wings. Guhle hasn't been able to find his game at the top level with nine points in 36 appearances over the last four seasons, so he can be safely passed over in redraft fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.